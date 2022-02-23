Julia Fox Has the Internet in a Chokehold By Declaring Herself Josh Safdie’s Muse in ‘Uncuh Jamzzz’

It’s hard to scroll through TikTok these days without being confronted by the sound of Julia Fox’s yassified pronunciation of her breakthrough film Uncut Gems. Her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy has prompted a new level of virality for the actress, New York City personality and solid candidate for most meme-able person of 2022.

In the appearance, host Alex Cooper asks Fox if she considers herself to be Kanye West’s “muse.” At the time, the pair were engaging in a very public and ridiculously over-the-top tryst that has since ended. She sort of agrees before being tasked with defining the word itself.

“I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems,” Fox explained. Of course it’s not the statement but rather the way Fox makes the statement that has been imitated to death for the past week. Uncuh Jamzzz? Uncuh Jæms? How does one even begin to write that?

It’s gone so widespread that even other famous people have gotten in on the fun. From Shay Mitchell to Clark Gregg to Cara Delevingne, everyone has taken a crack at being Josh Safdie’s muse. It begs the question of whether or not all the press for her very public relationship with Kanye West kind of backfired. Is the promising young star, whose appearance in Uncut Gems was widely celebrated, now being laughed at by Hollywood? Of course, her sparring with Azealia Banks in the days following her break-up with West (and West’s own tumultuous presence on Instagram trying to fight Pete Davidson and win back Kim Kardashian) didn’t help matters much.

