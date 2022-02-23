 Podcast: Julia Fox Has the Internet in a Chokehold - Rolling Stone
Julia Fox Has the Internet in a Chokehold By Declaring Herself Josh Safdie’s Muse in ‘Uncuh Jamzzz’

It wasn’t so much what the NYC actress and it-girl said, it was how she said it

Brittany Spanos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Julia Fox poses for a photo backstage for TRESemme x LaQuan Smith at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Julia Fox poses for a photo backstage for TRESemme x LaQuan Smith at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Julia Fox poses for a photo backstage for TRESemme x LaQuan Smith at 60 Pine Street on February 14, 2022 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

It’s hard to scroll through TikTok these days without being confronted by the sound of Julia Fox’s yassified pronunciation of her breakthrough film Uncut Gems. Her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy has prompted a new level of virality for the actress, New York City personality and solid candidate for most meme-able person of 2022.

In the appearance, host Alex Cooper asks Fox if she considers herself to be Kanye West’s “muse.” At the time, the pair were engaging in a very public and ridiculously over-the-top tryst that has since ended. She sort of agrees before being tasked with defining the word itself.

@spotify

Here for @juliafox #kanyewest being each others’ muses 💕 #juliafox #callherdaddy #daddygang #ye #popculturetea

♬ Unka Jahms on Spotify x Call Her Daddy podcast – Spotify

“I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems,” Fox explained. Of course it’s not the statement but rather the way Fox makes the statement that has been imitated to death for the past week. Uncuh JamzzzUncuh Jæms? How does one even begin to write that?

It’s gone so widespread that even other famous people have gotten in on the fun. From Shay Mitchell to Clark Gregg to Cara Delevingne, everyone has taken a crack at being Josh Safdie’s muse. It begs the question of whether or not all the press for her very public relationship with Kanye West kind of backfired. Is the promising young star, whose appearance in Uncut Gems was widely celebrated, now being laughed at by Hollywood? Of course, her sparring with Azealia Banks in the days following her break-up with West (and West’s own tumultuous presence on Instagram trying to fight Pete Davidson and win back Kim Kardashian) didn’t help matters much.

@sunsetsbyaustin

do you know what I mean, like things like that #AVrboForTogether #juliafox #spotify #climatechange #satire #policestate

♬ original sound – Austin Koenig

On this week’s Don’t Let This FlopRolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson discuss Fox’s dizzying narrative, the embarrassing videos made by polyamorous creators Dana and the Wolf, and a “water snob” himbo. Plus, the hosts are joined by The Daily Beast‘ Kelly Weill to discuss her new book Off the Edge: Flat-Earthers, Conspiracy Culture and Why People Will Believe Anything.

 DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicStitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Julia Fox, TikTok

