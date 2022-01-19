What, Exactly, Are Julia Fox and Pete Davidson Planning?

Trying to predict Kanye West’s next move is a little bit like trying to predict the weather in San Francisco: difficult yet almost consistently disappointing. One rare possible exception is his burgeoning relationship with Uncut Gems starlet Julia Fox, a former designer and photographer turned New York City girl-about-town turned Hollywood starlet who is now adding celebrity gossip blogger to her resume with her frequent updates in Interview Magazine about one of the most transparently publicity-oriented relationships in Hollywood history.

Reports and paparazzi photos first started surfacing of West and Fox in early January, culminating in an impromptu photo shoot styled by West at NYC hotspot Carbone that prompted onlookers, according to Fox, to cheer them on while it was happening (though more likely than not they probably just ate their spicy rigatoni and pretended not to notice Fox’s early-aughts homage whale tail). That date was documented by Fox in Interview, who has turned her dispatches from her relationship with Kanye into an ongoing series cleverly titled “Fox News.”

Due to West’s recent divorce from Kim Kardashian, who has just embarked on a very high-profile relationship with Pete Davidson, many on social media have speculated whether West’s relationship with Fox is purely for publicity purposes. That impression has not been discouraged by Fox herself, who in a recent chat with Interview stated that she was “a really good candidate for this position” of being Kanye’s girlfriend and spoke effusively about having a recent date crashed by Madonna, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather. Social media sleuths have also pointed to a 2019 Paper Magazine photo shoot featuring Davidson and Fox styled as Ken and Barbie as evidence of perhaps a more nefarious plot brewing betwixt the four involved parties, though to what specific end no one can quite say.

More likely than not, West’s relationship with Fox, and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance with Davidson, are evidence more of the incestuousness of A-list Hollywood than an elaborate Kris Jenner-orchestrated PR plot. Yet on the latest episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson discuss the rise of Foxye (Kania?) and Kardashian-related conspiracy theories, as well as the enormous popularity of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”; the return of HBO’s Euphoria (and its revolving cast of school code-violating I Am Gia matching sets); and a content creator’s slow descent into madness as she sings “What a Wonderful World” letter by letter. Plus, the return of multi-time Himbo of the Week Francis Bourgeois along with a very special guest (hint: he’s the most Online Jonas Brother).

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.