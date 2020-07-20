Gunman Shoots Son, Husband of Federal Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey

A gunman disguised as a delivery driver shot and killed the 20-year-old son of federal judge Esther Salas, and also wounded her husband at the family’s home in North Brunswick, New Jersey on Sunday, July 19th, the Washington Post reports.

Salas, who was reportedly in the basement at the time of the shooting, was uninjured. Law enforcement officials said they were told the gunman appeared at the New Brunswick home wearing a FedEx uniform. Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl, a defense attorney, and son Daniel were shot after one of them opened the door for the gunman around 5 p.m. ET. Anderl was taken to the hospital for surgery and is reportedly in critical yet stable condition, according to NJ Advance Media.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement, “Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act.”

While he has yet to be publicly identified, a suspect was later found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Liberty, NY, according to ABC News. The suspect was an attorney who had had a case in front of Salas in 2015, and a package addressed to her was found in his car.

Salas, 51, was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama in 2010 and confirmed in 2011, becoming the first Latina U.S. District Court judge in New Jersey. In a profile for New Jersey Monthly, a federal prosecutor referred to Salas as having “the perfect judicial temperament. She treats everyone as equal.”

Salas has presided over a number of high-profile cases, including the 2018 sentencing of Farad Roland, the leader of Newark’s South Side Cartel, who admitted in court to five murders, an armed carjacking, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. She also oversaw the trial of Teresa Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star whom Salas sentenced to 15 months in prison for mortgage and bank fraud in 2013. (An attorney for Giudice referred to the attack on Salas’s family as “devastating” and said Giudice was “praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family.”) Law enforcement authorities were unaware of any violent threats made against Salas or her family, according to CNN.

Prior to the deceased suspect being found, conspiracy theories about the attack swirled on the internet due to Salas’s tenuous connection to the deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (himself the focal point of numerous conspiracy theories). As of last week, Salas was overseeing a class action lawsuit brought against Deutsche Bank on behalf of investors. The suit alleges that Deutsche Bank “failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” according to court documents.

At the time of his death, Daniel Anderl was preparing to enter his junior year at Catholic University. He was a former star pitcher at St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen, New Jersey, from which he graduated cum laude.

“We all mourn and grieve this loss to our University community,” President John Garvey said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl.”

