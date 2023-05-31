Josef Newgarden Finally Victorious at Indy 500, Is First American to Win Race in 7 Years

In his 12th attempt to capture the checkered flag at the Indy 500, Josef Newgarden was triumphant in the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in the Heartland of America on Sunday.

In front of over of 300,000 spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the two-time IndyCar Champion came away with the win for Team Penske. Throughout the frenzied competition atop the famed 2.5-mile track, there was plenty of fiery mayhem and high-octane excitement with several crashes and numerous lead changes.

Coming off the starting line in the 17th position, Newgarden meticulously worked his way through the tightly packed field amid blistering speeds hovering around 220 mph. Following the third red flag in the final 16 laps, Newgarden and his Chevrolet were able to maneuver up from fourth to second place after race officials reviewed the running order under a yellow flag.

On the final lap — in a whirlwind scene now immortalized in Indy 500 legend and lore — Newgarden overtook Marcus Ericsson in a fierce battle that erupted in the fleeting last turns of the race. Ericsson finished second, with Santino Ferrucci crossing the line in third.



Taking a page out of four-time Indy 500 winner and former Team Penske colleague Hélio Castroneves’ storybook career, Newgarden emerged from his vehicle on the front-stretch, found his way through a small hole in the debris catch fence, hopped another barrier and jumped into the stands to celebrate the moment surrounded by ecstatic race fans.

And in his attempt to break the Indy 500 record for wins, Castroneves finished 15th. Right behind Castroneves in 16th place was 2013 Indy 500 victor and fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan. Garnering a decorated career of his own, this will be Kanaan’s final laps at “The Brickyard,” with the 48-year-old officially retiring from IndyCar following the Indy 500.



Rolling up to Victory Lane, Newgarden was adorned with the Winner’s Wreath and took a big gulp from the ceremonial glass bottle of milk. The 32-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, native also honored tradition by getting down on his hands and knees and kissing the sacred bricks on the race track.

“I’m just so thankful to be here. I started out as a fan in the crowd and this place, it’s amazing,” Newgarden told NBC Sports at Victory Lane. “Regardless of where you’re sitting, it doesn’t matter if you’re driving the car, you’re working on it or you’re out here in the crowd — you’re part of this event and the energy.”



To note, Newgarden is the first American to win the Indy 500 since Alexander Rossi in 2016. Newgarden's 12th Indy 500 start is now tied for most attempts before claiming victory alongside Sam Hanks (1957) and Tony Kanaan (2013).

And for famed racing giant and owner Roger Penske, his record for wins at the Indy 500 has now moved to 19 thanks to Newgarden, with 2023 being Penske’s first since purchasing the IMS and the IndyCar Series in 2019.



The 86-year-old Penske now stands at the head of a series that has increased in attendance and appeal since he took over four years ago, with international viewership currently available in 142 countries and 223 markets.



Before the raucous emotions and blink-of-an-eye action began to unfold on the track, the pre-race "Indy 500 Snake Pit" got underway at the inside of Turn 3 with an EDM showcase featuring Kaskade and pre-race DJ sets by Subtronics, Jauz, and John Summit.

Tens of thousands packed out the infield “Snake Pit” stage, bearing witness to a shock-n-awe melodic display of massive LED screens, flaming hot pyrotechnics, and heavy bass drops. While the Indy 500 roared by the enormous stage, Kaskade held court with his dynamic blend of pop, hip-hop, and EDM mashups.