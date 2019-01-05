JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Settles $750 Million Lawsuit Against CBS

Two years after JonBenét Ramsey‘s brother Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit against CBS over the network’s docuseries The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, the two sides have reached “an amicable resolution of their differences.” The docuseries pushed the theory that Burke killed his younger sister in the infamous, unsolved murder of the six-year-old girl.

Boulder, Colorado’s The Daily Camera first reported that court documents revealed that, following a settlement, the judge overseeing the case signed an order of dismissal Wednesday.

A spokesperson for The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey confirmed that a settlement had been reached, “The parties have reached an amicable resolution of their differences and will have no further comment.” Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The Ramsey family lawyer Lin Wood wrote in a series of tweets that the lawsuit was “amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.” “After handling many defamation cases for them over the past 20 years, hopefully this is my last defamation case for this fine family,” Wood added.

During The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, which aired in September 2016, a team of investigators reexamined key pieces of evidence surrounding the case and concluded by posing a theory that the then nine-year-old Burke may have struck his sister, accidentally killing her. They then theorize that the parents faked a crime scene to cover it up.

“Defendants’ accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” Burke Ramsey’s lawsuit stated.

The Daily Camera noted that a $50 million lawsuit filed on behalf of Ramsey’s late father John was also dismissed as part of Wednesday’s settlement.