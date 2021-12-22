 Jonas Brothers Vaccine PSA With President Biden Is Extremely Cringe - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Former James Franco Acting Student Not Buying His Apologies
Home Culture Culture News

The Jonas Brothers Made a Vaccine PSA TikTok With President Biden — and It Massively Backfired

A cringey video referencing the “Bing Bong” meme that went viral earlier this month did not go over well with the youths

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2021 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 10, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2021 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 10, 2021. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2021 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 10, 2021.

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

On TikTok, there perhaps is no insult more withering and devastating than to be told by a teenager that your content is cringe. If this is the case, then the Jonas Brothers and the White House had quite a rough week. The pop trio teamed up with the Biden administration for a quick TikTok video promoting the importance of vaccines by using the Bing Bong audio from a viral video by the YouTube channel SideTalk, which features a motley crew of eccentrics from Coney Island. After showing the brothers goofing around at the White House, the camera cut to Joe Biden, a.k.a. “Joe Byron,” who is heavily referenced in the popular video:

@jonasbrothers

EYYYY YOOOO

♬ original sound – Jonas Brothers

This isn’t the first time that celebrities have used the Bing Bong audio: two weeks ago, Lil Nas X went viral for posting a video from Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch showcasing Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, and Chloe Bailey, among other stars, lipsynching to the trend. Yet amidst a resurgence of the Omicron variant in the United States, as well as the Biden administration’s initial refusal to provide Americans with free Covid-19 rapid tests, the timing of the Jonas Brothers’ video was a little suspect, to say the least, according to the cohosts of Rolling Stone‘s podcast Don’t Let This Flop.

Related Stories

Biden Authorizes Capitol Police to Call on National Guard 'Unilaterally' in Emergencies
Don't Be Too Cavalier About Omicron -- Long Covid Is Still a Real Risk

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

“We just had the entire White House, make it seem like we were stupid for wanting at-home tests for free, which now cost up to 40 or 50 dollars at a time when there’s a huge COVID surge happening across the country,” DLTF cohost Brittany Spanos said on the episode this week. “The White House is just ignoring the fact that there’s still a pandemic going on, making everyone pay back their loans at a time again when the pandemic is still going on. It’s just a fully cringy thing to do and like this video is so stupid.” 

Spanos also questioned whether the Jonas Brothers were the best choice to deliver a pro-vaccine message to those on the fence about getting vaccinated. “Democrats think this is what the youth wants to hear,” she said. “The Jonas Brothers are not targeting the audience they need to target to get more people vaccinated.” With Joe Biden as a “jump scare” at the end, “I was like, I don’t care for this. I would have rather it had been Frankie,” she said, referencing the fourth “Bonus Jonas” brother, who has a massive following on TikTok.

On this week’s Don’t Let This FlopSpanos and cohost Ej Dickson discussed the Biden/JoBros collab, as well as PageantTok in honor of the 100th anniversary of Miss America (you can read Dickson’s dispatch from the event here), secret fuckboy train enthusiasts, the “Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Love Soup” meme, TikTok moral panics, and Nancy Reagan as the original Throat GOAT.

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Joe Biden, Jonas Brothers, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.