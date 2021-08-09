Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9/11 With Comedy Benefit

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have teamed up for a comedy benefit to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11, held at Madison Square Garden on September 12th.

The bill for NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Celebration also includes Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Che, Wanda Sykes, and others. All proceeds will go to 9/11 charities.

Davidson’s father was a firefighter who died in the 2001 attacks, while Stewart has long been an advocate to 9/11 responders. “We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” Davidson and Stewart said in a statement, per Variety. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering, while cell phones and other recording devices are prohibited.