Johnny Depp Proclaims the ‘Truth Will Come Out’ in New Profile

Johnny Depp called a recent Rolling Stone cover story about him “a sham” during an interview with British GQ.

Rolling Stone published “The Trouble With Johnny Depp” in June. The article offered an in-depth look at Depp’s life, including the numerous lawsuits he was embroiled in and his tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard.

While Depp participated in an extensive interview for the piece, he nevertheless said he felt “shafted” and claimed journalist Stephen Rodrick “walked in with absolutely one intention. And I could see it and I thought maybe I could help him understand, you know?”

Depp also singled out Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher, Jann Wenner, saying, “I trusted Jann Wenner, as I knew him through Hunter [S. Thompson]. I trusted what the magazine stood for, or what it used to stand for. I wanted Jann to see if he could write, to see if a piece could be written… to put things in perspective. That’s all, just to put things in perspective.”

In the GQ profile, Depp discussed many of the same issues he did with Rolling Stone, including his legal troubles with his former business managers and former lawyer (in August, a judge granted a Depp a motion that allowed him to declare an oral contract with his ex-lawyers to be invalid).

Depp also discussed the allegations of physical abuse against Heard, specifically the accusation that he threw a phone at his ex-wife’s face. Depp refuted the claim, arguing that even though the police were called after the alleged incident, Heard turned down medical attention. He also argued that a since-deleted photo, taken one day after the alleged incident, shows that Heard does not have a bruise on her face (however her hair is brushed over her left eye and cheek).

“She was at a party the next day,” Depp said. “Her eye wasn’t closed. She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn’t shut. Twenty-five feet away from her, how the fuck am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t fucking stupid.”

He also is explicit in some of his descriptions, including a description of what he calls a “Texas belt buckle.”

“Well, a Texas Belt Buckle is where you have to pull your scrotum up over the top of your jeans without undoing them. All the way up and over. Oh, the horror of it all… You have to bring your cock back around and stick it through… Your cock has to go around the bend in a sort of semi fruit basket and then, well, then you’re fucked. You pull your testicles out over the top and leave them just resting there. That’s a Texas Belt Buckle. Then, of course, there’s a Dirty Sanchez, which is something else entirely. ‘Dirty Sanchez’, which I managed to sneak into Pirates…”

He also remains dismissive of the Hollywood industry as a whole, stating: “I’ve got nothing to prove to anyone, because I’ve never been in competition with anyone. I don’t buy into that shit. …” And says what he really cares about is the truth. “I want the truth. That’s really my biggest obsession in the world. It’s just the fucking truth.”