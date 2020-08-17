John Ratzenberger, Who Played Mailman Cliff on ‘Cheers,’ Has a Plan to Help USPS

John Ratzenberger — the actor best known for playing the affable mailman Cliff Clavin on Cheers — was enlisted to record a Cameo video urging people to support the United States Postal Service.

The video happened to be commissioned by Tim Kasher, the punk stalwart best known for fronting bands like Cursive and the Good Life. Kasher posted the clip on Twitter, writing: “An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger).” He added, “Spent a lot on that Cameo, gotta get my money’s worth @usps haaaaa.” (Per Ratzenberger’s Cameo page, a video from him costs $120.)

The video finds Ratzenberger acknowledging the current predicament facing the USPS. Both the White House and Senate Republicans have opposed $25 billion in emergency funding for the service amid the implementation of new policies by a Trump-appointed Postmaster General. Democrats have accused said General of trying to slow mail delivery ahead of an election that will rely significantly on mail-in ballots due to Covid-19.

Ratzenberger doesn’t get into the political weeds here, but with government funding for the USPS up in the air, he did offer a plan to help it raise some additional money: Get your holiday shopping done early — and do it at the Post Office Store.

“Why not translate the dollar amount you’re gonna pay for Aunt Tilly’s new hat and just buy her that amount of stamps,” Ratzenberger suggests. “Easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship — and it’s worth something, and it’ll be worth something for a long time. And how many times is Aunt Tilly gonna be wearing that hat? Feh. Once, twice? But, how many times will be she using those stamps? That’s right, always thinking. So help your local post office; go down there and buy something.”

Although Ratzenberger doesn’t mention this in his clip, the USPS Store offers far more than just stamps. There are books, puzzles and even mail carrier costumes for children and dogs.