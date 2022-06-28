John Hinckley Jr. Says He Has ‘True Remorse’ for Reagan Shooting, No Concerts on Horizon

John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and is looking to launch a music career after being granted a full unconditional release from prison earlier this month, gave a rare interview to CBS News that aired Tuesday on CBS Mornings.

During his appearance, he apologized to the victims of his assassination attempt, which wounded Reagan, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and paralyzed White House press secretary James Brady (he died decades later died from his injuries) as they were leaving the Washington Hilton.

“I have true remorse for what I did. I know [the victims] probably can’t forgive me now, but I just want them to know that I am sorry for what I did,” Hinckley said. He also apologized “to Jodie Foster for bringing her into this.” Hinckley previously said that his actions had been caused by a delusional obsession he had to impress the actress.

Following his release, Hinckley had been scheduled for three performances — in Chicago, Connecticut and in Brooklyn at Market Hotel — but all were canceled due to security concerns.

“I just talked to the promoter and he said Market Hotel canceled because they were getting threats,” Hinckley wrote in an email to Rolling Stone last month after the venue posted a statement announcing the show’s cancelation. “I’ve now had 3 shows canceled… I was really looking forward to it.” He added, “My Redemption tour is becoming the cancellation tour.”

In 2020, Hinckley emailed Rolling Stone about his musical endeavors, saying, “I’m now pursuing a music career. I write country songs mostly and I’ve just finished two songs…I’m hoping you’ll take an interest in my music career.”

During his new interview with CBS News, he reiterated his desire to have people hear his music. “I don’t know anybody else who’s certainly had a life like I’ve had,” Hinckley said. “I mean, what I tell people now, if you want to get to know John Hinckley, listen to his songs.”