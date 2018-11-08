Rolling Stone
Watch John C. Reilly Freestyle Party Raps on ‘Sway In the Morning’

Actor delivers delightful bars over Common, Kanye West’s “Southside”

Actor John C. Reilly broke out of his comfort zone on SiriusXM’s Sway In the Morning Wednesday, delivering his freshest party raps during a freestyle on the show.

Freestyles are a time-honored tradition on Sway In the Morning, and Reilly – who has an impressive musical background – gamely jumped on the beat to Common and Kanye West’s 2007 track, “Southside.” The actor kept the content of his bars to hip-shaking and body-rocking, though his flow never faltered as he peeled off delightful bars like, “Keep freaking, while I’mma speaking/ Dance young ladies til your knees start to weaken/ Cause I’ve got the style, the class to go with/ I’m numero uno so don’t you forget it.”

Reilly has regularly paired music and acting throughout his career, most notably in the 2002 adaptation of the musical Chicago – for which he earned an Oscar nomination – and the 2007 biopic parody, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, which gave him a Grammy for the soundtrack. Reilly also fronts his own folk outfit, John C. Reilly and Friends, while in recent years he’s recorded a pair of singles for Jack White’s Third Man Records and even appeared in a skit on A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2.

Reilly’s next film, Ralph Breaks the Internet, opens November 21st. In December he’ll reunite with Will Ferrell for the Sherlock Holmes comedy, Holmes and Watson.

