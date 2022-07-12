 Joel Kim Booster, Hannah Einbinder Top Life Is Beautiful Comedy Lineup - Rolling Stone
Joel Kim Booster, ‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder Top Life Is Beautiful Comedy Lineup

“The Kicker” stage at the Las Vegas fest will also host comedy trio Butterboy, drag queen Latrice Royale, and SNL‘s Sarah Sherman alongside Meg Stalter

Jon Blistein

Joel Kim Booster hannah einbinder life is beautifulJoel Kim Booster hannah einbinder life is beautiful

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Joel Kim Booster, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and the celebrated comedy trio Butterboy (Jo Firestone, Apart Nancheria, and Maeve Higgins) are among the acts set to appear at the Kicker stage at this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival. 

The Kicker stage’s comedy lineup will also include a joint performance from Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman and another Hacks star, Megan Stalter, as well as a show from acclaimed drag queen Latrice Royale. Comedians Ricky Velez, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jordan Rock, and Andrew Lopez will perform, and there will be live podcast recordings from “Giggly Squad” (hosted by Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo), “Going Deep” (hosted by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr), “Celebrity Book Club” (Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta), and “Y2Yay” (Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin).

On top of all the comedy shows, the Kicker stage will also host nightly dance parties during Life Is Beautiful. These include a special “90s Nite” (all the hits from the decade), “Simp City” (a mix of R&B and hip-hop), and “The Emo Night Tour” (self-explanatory).

Life is Beautiful, which will take place Sept. 16 to 18 in downtown Las Vegas, has already announced its packed musical lineup, featuring headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Gorillaz, and Jack Harlow. Other acts set to perform include Migos, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris, Isaiah Rashad, and Rico Nasty.

This year’s Life Is Beautiful festival will be the first since Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in it back in March. The deal came under a year after P-MRC — the joint venture between the magazine’s publisher, PMC, and MRC — purchased a stake in South by Southwest. P-MRC acquired a 50 percent stake in the annual Austin event, becoming a long-term partner and shareholder. 

