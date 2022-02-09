 'I Talk S--t For a Living': Joe Rogan Taunts Critics in Stand Up Set - Rolling Stone
‘I Talk S—t For a Living’: Joe Rogan Taunts Critics in Defiant Stand Up Set

“If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault?”

Joe Rogan performs at the Ice House Comedy Club on August 19th, 2015.

Michael Schwartz/WireImage/Getty

Controversial podcaster and serial agitator Joe Rogan proved (yet again) he’s contrite in the streets, but unrepentant in the sheets as he hit the stand-up stage Tuesday night, defending himself against recent accusations of racism and spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogan addressed his critics in an “intimate” appearance at the Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, Texas before a small group of fans. During the set, Rogan appeared to double down and justify his past usage of racially insensitive language, including the n-word — despite publicly apologizing for such actions just days before.

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” he said, before adding: “I haven’t used that word in years. But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

Rogan also attacked recent discussions over vaccine misinformation and other misleading pandemic-related content promoted on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.

“I talk shit for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” he said. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb shit were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people people eat animal dicks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

The set also included a short Q&A segment, with one fan asking Rogan if he has considered leaving Spotify, especially after the platform removed over 70 episodes of his podcast for inflammatory language last week.

“No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably,” Rogan said. “Let’s see what happens.”

In This Article: Joe Rogan, Spotify

