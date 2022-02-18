Joe Rogan’s Embattled Podcast Back on Spotify, But Other Shows Still Absent

UPDATED 2/18, 12:35 p.m. EST: After a brief disappearance from Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience is back on Spotify, but other shows produced by The Ringer, Gimlet, and Parcast still appear to be missing from the streaming service.

Representatives for Spotify did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. If the cause for the disappearance was a glitch, it could be largely internal and only impacting shows Spotify is behind: The streamer has an exclusive deal with The Joe Rogan Experience, while it also owns The Ringer, Gimlet and Parcast.

While the disappearances aren’t exclusively affecting Rogan’s podcast, they do come as Spotify contends with an ongoing controversy surrounding their wildly popular podcasting torchbearer. In recent months, Rogan has garnered significant controversy for spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his show, as well as for his past use of racist slurs and other offensive language.

This story is developing…