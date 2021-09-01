‘Crazy Times’: Joe Rogan Got Covid and Ate a Cocktail of Meds Including a Horse Dewormer

Joe Rogan said he tested positive for Covid-19 and imbibed an array of drugs to try to fight it, including the horse dewormer ivermectin.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rogan said he started feeling ill after returning from a run of shows on Saturday, August 28th. He said he separated himself from the rest of his family, and after a night of high fever and sweats, he confirmed his suspicions with a positive Covid-19 test the next day.

Rogan then said he “threw the kitchen sink at it,” and rattled off a list of medications he took, some of which have been authorized to treat Covid-19 by groups like the FDA (like monoclonal antibodies) and some which absolutely have not, like ivermectin.

Ivermectin, like hydroxychloroquine before it, has gained traction as a “cure” for Covid-19 especially in far-right circles, despite their being zero evidence that it is safe or effective to treat the coronavirus. It has only been approved by the FDA for human use as a treatment for parasitic worms, or to be used as a topical to treat head lice.

Rogan said that after his cocktail of meds and a few other treatments (like an NAD IV drip, which can run a couple hundred bucks a pop) he was feeling much better, though still had to postpone his upcoming shows in Nashville. “I really only had one bad day,” he said, adding: “Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily. My love to all of you. Thank you.”

Rogan has not said publicly whether or not he is vaccinated against Covid-19 (those who are vaccinated and catch a breakthrough case typically recover in a few days, like Rogan did). While Rogan has previously come under fire for comments casting doubt on the vaccine, he has said, “I’m not an anti-vaxx person.” He has, however, voiced his opposition to vaccine mandates and proof-of-vaccine requirements, and has announced he will refund tickets for those who don’t want to attend his upcoming show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where attendees will be required to show a proof of vaccine or recent negative Covid test.