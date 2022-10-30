Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk ‘Fully-Formed Piece of S–t’ After Spreading Paul Pelosi Conspiracy

Just days into Elon Musk’s Twitter reign and things are already heating up on the “hellscape” as Jimmy Kimmel called Musk a “fully-formed piece of shit” after the Chief Twit pushed a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Pelosi.

Soon after the incident at Nancy Pelosi’s home, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result,” as Hillary Clinton tweeted.

While perhaps taking a break from planning the mass layoffs, Musk responded to Clinton’s tweet by positing that “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” and linking to a “Santa Monica Observer” article that speculated that Paul Pelosi “was drunk” and was attacked during a dispute with a “male prostitute,” despite the reports that the conspiracy theory-spewing suspect came equipped with zip ties in search of the Speaker of the House.

As Musk’s response to Clinton went viral, Kimmel wrote directly to Musk, “It has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of shit.” As expected, Kimmel’s tweet drew a flood of angry responses from Musk’s ardent defenders as well as Candace Owens.

(During the writing of this article, Musk – the free speech champion – deleted his tweet to Clinton.)

Just 48 hours into Musk’s ownership and it appears Twitter has already become the “common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” as he promised advertisers before the $44 billion deal closed.