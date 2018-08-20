Songwriter-producer Jim Steinman announced a massive North American tour behind Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, the theatrical adaptation of his album trilogy with singer Meat Loaf. The jaunt launches October 16th with a stint in Toronto, Ontario then heads to the U.S., closing July 7th with the last of several dates in Dallas, Texas. Additional cities will be announced.

The musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England then moved to the Coliseum in London, England and the Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Ontario. The production opened a still-ongoing engagement at London’s Dominion Theatre in April 2018.

“Just like the album Bat Out Of Hell, this musical was born to tour,” Steinman said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that the show has been so well received in the U.K., but not everyone can get to London, so I’m delighted that the producers decided to take the show on the road here. Very rock and roll!”

Andrew Polec, whom Steinman described as a “rock god,” will reprise his role as protagonist Strat. Emily Schultheis (Raven), Bradley Dean (Falco), Lulu Lloyd (Sloane), Avionce Hoyles (Tink), Harper Miles (Zahara) and Tyrick Jones (Jagwire) round out the cast.

The producers of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical added, “Bat Out Of Hell is one of the best albums ever recorded – period. To have the fans love the show so much is very rewarding. And people who never saw Meat Loaf are reacting passionately to the spectacle that Jay Scheib has put together on stage. To see people standing at both the intermission and at the end of the show. Wow! What more could we wish for?”

For the musical, Steinman incorporated material from the Bat Out of Hell trilogy (1977’s Bat Out of Hell, 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell and 2006’s Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose) – including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” along with previously unreleased tracks “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most” and “Not Allowed to Love.”

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical Tour Dates

October 16th – November 4th – Toronto, Ontario @ Ed Mirvish Theatre

November 6th – November 17th – Detroit, Michigan @ Fox Theatre

November 21st – December 1st – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theatre

December 4th – December 23rd – San Francisco, California @ Shn Orpheum Theatre

January 8th – February 2nd – Los Angeles, California @ Ahmanson Theatre

February 6th – February 17th – Denver, Colorado @ Denver Center – Buell Theatre

February 20th – February 24th – Indianapolis, Indiana @ Murat Theatre

February 26th – March 3rd – Des Moines, Iowa @ Fox Theatre

March 5th – 10th – St. Louis, Missouri @ Fox Theatre

April 3rd – April 21st – Boston, Massachusetts @ Wang Theatre

April 23rd – May 5th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Forrest Theatre

May 7th – May 26th – Washington, DC @ National Theatre

May 28th – June 9th – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Blumenthal Pac – Blek Theatre

June 12th – June 23rd – St. Paul, Minnesota @ Music Theatre at the Ordway

June 26th – July 7th – Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Performing Art Center