Jerry Seinfeld Readies First Comedy Book in 27 Years

“I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth,” comedian writes of still-untitled book, out in October

Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" photo call at The Paley Center for Media, in Beverly Hills, Calif"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" Photo Call, Beverly Hills, USA - 17 Jul 2019

Jerry Seinfeld is currently at work on his first book about comedy in 27 years, Simon & Schuster announced Thursday.

The still-untitled book, expected out October 6th, is the Seinfeld star’s first book about comedy since his 1993 bestseller Seinlanguage.

According to his publisher, Seinfeld organized the upcoming book by decade, beginning in the Seventies when he was a college student on the stand-up scene. “In page after hilarious page, one brilliantly crafted observation after another, readers will witness the evolution of one of the great comedians of our time and gain new insights into the thrilling but unforgiving art of writing stand-up comedy,” Simon & Schuster wrote on the book’s eBook preorder page.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said in a statement (via the Associated Press). “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

Simon & Schuster publisher and president Jonathan Karp added, “Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh out loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years.”

In addition to the million-copy-selling Seinlanguage, one of 1993’s bestselling books, Seinfeld also penned the children’s book Halloween in 2002.

