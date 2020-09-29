Jerky Boys Return: Hear a Prank Call From First Album in Over 20 Years

After teasing the return of the Jerky Boys in 2019, the infamous prank call artists have officially announced their first album in over 20 years.

Dubbed simply The Jerky Boys, the self-titled LP — out on Black Friday, November 27th — features Johnny Brennan, co-founder and caretaker of the Jerky Boys moniker, dialing up unsuspecting victims with both new characters alongside beloved callers like Frank Rizzo, Jack Tors, Mike Derucki and Sol Rosenberg.

In this exclusive clip, the aforementioned Rosenberg — who inspired Family Guy’s Mort Goldman, which Brennan also voices — torments the iRobot customer service desk with a panicked call involving an out-of-control Roomba with a duct-taped knife.

“If he gets through this door, he’s gonna kill me! This is crazy, please help me,” the barricaded Rosenberg tells the nonplussed iRobot customer service. “Doesn’t that thing know how to dock? Can I say nicely to him, ‘Please go away, please go back to your dock station, and please put down the knife?'”

Brennan told Rolling Stone in March 2019 that he was at work on the Jerky Boys’ first “official” album since 1999’s Stop Staring at Me! “I just started thinking to myself, ‘You know, people have been asking me for decades,’” Brennan said at the time. “It’s been a long, long time. I said to myself, ‘Let me do it.’ Let me put something else out there. My kids are growing up. And I feel there’s plenty great stuff left to put out there.”

Comedy Dynamics’ record label will release The Jerky Boys through streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal and more on November 27th. The company’s CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, a longtime fan of the group who committed the Nineties albums to memory in high school, told Rolling Stone in 2019, “It was important to me to do this one as closely as possible to how it was done back in the Nineties.”

Volk-Weiss added in a statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking comedy that the Jerky Boys have to offer. The new album is almost here and we promise it will have been well worth the wait!”