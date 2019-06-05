×
Blood of Missing Mother of Five Found In Trash Can Following Arrests

The ex-husband of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from the suburb of New Canaan, Connecticut, has been arrested in connection with her disappearance

Fotis Dulos is arraigned on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution at Norwalk Superior Court in Norwalk, Conn. Monday, June 3, 2019. Dulos and Michelle Troconis were arrested at an Avon hotel late Saturday night and held on a $500,000 bond for charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution. Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the 50-year-old mother of five who has been missing since May 24. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Fotis Dulos is arraigned on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution at Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, June 3rd.

yler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP

The blood of missing New Canaan, Connecticut, woman Jennifer Dulos has been found on various items in trash cans in Hartford, such as clothing and a sponge, the New York Times reports.

According to surveillance footage, the items appear to have been disposed by Dulos’s estranged former husband, Fotis Dulos, and his current girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. Two people appearing to be Dulos and Troconis were captured disposing on the items at various locations throughout the city, while driving in a black Ford Raptor truck. On Saturday, Dulos and Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Ms. Dulos’s disappearance.

A mother of five from the wealthy suburb of New Canaan, Dulos, 50, was reported missing on May 24th, the same day her former husband and Troconis were captured on Hartford surveillance footage. Her last known appearance was at her children’s school, where she was dropping them off for the day. Her friends reported her missing later that evening, after Dulos had missed two doctor’s appointments in New York City.

For the past two years, the Duloses had been engaged in a contentious custody battle, with Jennifer claiming that her ex-husband Fotis, 51, had been verbally abusive to her. In court filings, Jennifer Dulos said that she was afraid that her ex-husband would kidnap their children and take them back to his native country of Greece. At one point, she expressed concern that her ex-husband would physically harm her, the Hartford Courant reports. Fotis Dulos also was involved in a legal battle with the estate of his former wife’s now-deceased father, who allegedly loaned him $1.7 million that he failed to pay back.

Following police investigators’ discovery of the surveillance footage, Troconis and Dulos were arrested a hotel in Avon, Connecticut, and held on $500,000 bail. Prosecutors have said that more charges are expected.

On Tuesday, Jennifer Dulos’s mother filed for custody of her five grandchildren, and a judge has ordered that Fotis have no contact with his children.

