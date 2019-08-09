Unsealed Records Implicate More Famous Men In the Jeffrey Epstein Case

Recently unsealed documents from a Manhattan courthouse reveal new details associated with the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier in jail on sex trafficking charges.

According to the 74 pages of documents, which stem from a 2016 defamation lawsuit Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre filed against Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex not just with Epstein, but with a slew of other famous and powerful men. The men named in the court documents include Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, financier Glenn Dubin, former Democratic senator George Mitchell, MIT scientist Marvin Minsky (who passed away in 2016 at the age of 88), and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The documents also contain allegations against “another prince” and a “former president,” who are anonymous.

While a few of these names, including Prince Andrew, have appeared in court filings before, most of these men have not been named at all in relation to Epstein. None of the men named in the documents have been charged with any crimes.

The new allegations surfaced as the result of a U.S. Court of Appeals decision on July 3rd to unseal the summary judgment materials associated with Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Maxwell. Giuffre filed the suit after Maxwell publicly denied Giuffre’s allegations that she helped procure young women to give erotic massages and provide sex to Epstein and other powerful men in his network. The lawsuit was settled under confidential terms in 2017.

Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace have previously denied all of Giuffre’s allegations, calling them “categorically untrue.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Richardson says, “These allegations and inferences are completely false. Governor Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit. To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”

A representative for George Mitchell tells Rolling Stone via email: “The allegation contained in the released documents is false. I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre. In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact.”

Representatives for Brunel and Dubin did not respond to requests for comment at press time.

Epstein was arrested last month at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport and charged with sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking. He is alleged to have “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls” as young as 14 between 2002 and 2005, according to the indictment. An FBI search of his New York townhouse yielded “hundreds, if not thousands” of pornographic images of young-looking girls and women, which were kept on CD-ROMs hidden in a safe. He is currently being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center without bail.