Jeffrey Epstein: Surveillance Video From First Suicide Attempt Missing

Surveillance video footage from outside the prison cell where Jeffrey Epstein first attempted suicide is missing, prosecutors revealed Wednesday during a hearing involving the now-deceased multimillionaire sex offender’s former cellmate.

Soon after the alleged July 23rd suicide attempt, the lawyers for Nick Tartaglione, an accused murderer and former New York City policeman who shared the cell with Epstein, sought to obtain a copy of the surveillance footage from outside the cell; Epstein had claimed that Tartaglione assaulted him, while Tartaglione said that he saved Epstein’s life after the failed attempt.

However, the Daily News reports that the footage of the incident at the Metropolitan Correctional Center is missing, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold admitting that it’s unclear where the surveillance footage is.

“It is, on the surface, troubling,” Tartaglione’s attorney, Bruce Barket, said at a hearing. “I’ll reserve judgment until I’ve found out more details.” Tartaglione reportedly hoped to use the surveillance video and his saving of Epstein as evidence of his good character during his own trial; he is accused of killing four people during what was believed to be a drug deal gone wrong.

The missing surveillance footage is the latest inevitably conspiracy-fueling chapter in the aftermath of Epstein’s August 10th death, which, despite a coroner ruling it a suicide, continues to be the subject of intense questioning on the internet, in the media, and in the White House.