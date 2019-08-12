Court Documents Reveal Epstein’s Incriminating Sex-Slave Study Habits

Newly unsealed court documents have exposed the reading habits of the deceased alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — featuring multiple books on sex slavery purchased on Amazon, including SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude. The reading list carries a dark connotation in the case of Epstein, whom the documents allege kept an unconsenting teen “in a situation of sexual servitude.”

Epstein, the wealthy Manhattan socialite who was found dead in his jail cell over the weekend, was a registered sex offender who had been convicted in a plea deal of prostitution charges in 2008, including for soliciting a minor. But Epstein’s criminal activity with minors is alleged to have been far more serious, and he was arrested in July on federal sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. The federal indictment alleges that “Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit.”

On Friday, shortly before Epstein’s jail-cell death — reported as a suicide, though an investigation is ongoing — court documents from a related civil case were unsealed, making some of the evidence against Epstein public for the first time.

The documents relate to a defamation case against Epstein’s longtime associate and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, brought by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein as a teen. Giuffre sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015, after Maxwell called her claims — including that Maxwell had participated in her trafficking — untrue. The case was settled in 2017. (The documents were unsealed in response to a separate legal action involving the Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who released a statement in response to their disclosure.)

The court documents record that a search of Epstein’s residence by Palm Beach Police detective Joseph Recarey in 2005 uncovered an incriminating Amazon receipt, for books on sex slavery. Consensual BDSM relationships can be a healthy expression of human sexuality, of course. But Epstein allegedly criminally exploited teens below the age of consent. In this context, his reading list appears to lend credence to allegations that Epstein kept minors in sexual servitude, and may have turned to these volumes as how-to manuals in ways the authors never intended.

The court document reads in part:

Detective Recarey authenticated an Amazon.com receipt that the Palm Beach Police

collected from Jeffrey Epstein’s trash. The books he ordered are titled:

(1) SM 101: A Realistic Introduction, Wiseman, Jay;

(2) SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude – Principles, Skills and Tools by Guy

Baldwin; and

(3) Training with Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners, by

Christina Abernathy

In its discussion of the sex-slave book purchases, the filing by Giuffre’s legal team contends: “This disturbing 2005 purchase corroborate[s] Ms. Giuffre’s account of being sexually exploited by Defendant and Epstein — not to mention the dozens of underage girls in the Palm Beach Police Report.”

With Epstein’s sudden demise, the FBI’s pursuit of justice for his alleged sex trafficking victims has been short circuited, at least for the moment. Maxwell, a British citizen, has never been charged in connection to Epstein’s activities. She has not made any public statements since Epstein’s arrest in July, and did not respond to a Rolling Stone reporter’s request for comment.

