Report: Jeffrey Epstein Aimed to Seed Human Race With His DNA

Financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein confided to prominent scientists and businessmen a vision of seeding the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his sprawling New Mexico ranch. The disgraced hedge fund manager, who was charged in July with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14, had discussed the idea since the early 2000s at assorted dinners and gatherings — outlining a plan wherein women would be inseminated with his sperm and birth his children, four unnamed sources told The New York Times.

While there is no evidence of such activities, Epstein reportedly told numerous individuals about the plan, which likely stems from his interest in transhumanism: a science (similar to the discredited eugenics) that involves “improving” humans through methods like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Epstein’s lawyers did not respond to the Times‘ requests for comment.

Author and virtual reality creator Jaron Lanier recalled to the Times that a scientist (who claimed to work at NASA) told him Epstein aimed to impregnate 20 women at a time at his New Mexico property. The scientist told Lanier that Epstein based the concept on the Repository for Germinal Choice, the now-defunct California sperm bank commonly believed to include sperm from only Nobel laureates. (The only publicly known Nobel contributor was physicist William Shockley.)

Scientists cited in the report say Epstein discussed the idea freely in certain settings — including a 2001 dinner and a 2006 conference in the Virgin Islands. Alan M. Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of law at Harvard, recalled a lunch Epstein hosted in Cambridge, Massachusetts at which the financier discussed the idea of how to genetically improve humans.

The Times notes several prominent scientists with whom Epstein associated, including theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Nobel-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann and evolutionary biologist Stephen J. Gould. Many elite scientists, reeled in by the potential financing of their respective projects, joined the billionaire Epstein for lavish dinners at his Manhattan mansion or conferences he sponsored at his private island in the Virgin Islands.

Epstein also reportedly discussed his interest in cryogenics, in which people’s bodies are frozen in order to be brought back to life later on. He told one person he wanted to have his head and penis frozen.

The 66-year-old Epstein was arrested on July 6th on federal charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail; last week, Epstein was found injured in his jail cell — with two distinct marks on his neck — at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and was reportedly placed on suicide watch.