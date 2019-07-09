Hundreds of Nude Images of ‘Young-Looking Women or Girls’ Found at Home of Jeffrey Epstein

During the execution of a search warrant following his arrest on Saturday, law enforcement officials seized “an extraordinary volume of photographs of nude and partially-nude young women or girls” at the private Upper East Side residence of hedge fund manager and philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein, according to a detainment memo from prosecutors.

The images were on compact discs with handwritten labels that were marked with the subjects’ names, as well as labels like “girl pics nude” and “misc nudes 1,” according to a detention memo filed by prosecutors on Monday. The images were kept in a locked safe and numbered in the “hundreds, and perhaps thousands.”

Prosecutors also noted in the memo that although not all of the subjects had yet been identified, most appeared to be “young-looking women or girls.” At least one of the young girls depicted in the photographs was underage at the time the images were taken, according to her counsel, the memo noted.

A hedge fund manager and philanthropist with myriad connections to powerful men, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, Epstein, 66, was arrested on Saturday after flying in from Paris to New York City’s Teterboro Airport. He is alleged to have abused “dozens” of girls as young as 14 at his homes in New York City and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005, according to the recently unsealed indictment. He was charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, and pled not guilty in court on Monday.

In 2008, Epstein also pleaded guilty to two charges of soliciting underage prostitution in the state of Florida, where he owns a home. Then-state district attorney (now U.S. labor secretary) Alexander Acosta approved what has been referred to as a “sweetheart deal” sentencing him to 13 months in prison, much of which he served on a work-release agreement out of his Palm Beach office. A Miami Herald investigation published last year revealed details of the deal and identified more than 80 women who claimed to have been sexually abused by Epstein.

Epstein is currently being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Rolling Stone reached out to Epstein’s legal team for comment, but has not received a response.