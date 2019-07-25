Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured In His Jail Cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the 66-year-old disgraced financier, who was arrested earlier this month on sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges, was found injured in his jail cell last night at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, possibly as the result of a suicide attempt.

NBC News reports that, according to anonymous sources close to the investigation, Epstein was found semi-conscious and injured in his cell with two distinct marks on his neck. He is being held at MCC while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Epstein is now reportedly on suicide watch in MCC, but details of the incident remain unclear. One source told NBC News that investigators have also not ruled out the possibility that Epstein was assaulted, and are questioning other inmates who have had contact with Epstein, including Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who is in prison for murdering four people as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy. Tartaglione’s attorney denied that his client had any involvement with the incident involving Epstein.

A hedge fund manager with ties to such powerful men as President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein is accused of having sexually abused “dozens” of girls as young as 14 in his Palm Beach mansion and his Upper East Side townhouse between 2002 and 2005, according to prosecutors.

In 2007, Epstein pleaded guilty to similar allegations, but orchestrated a plea deal with Miami prosecutors that allowed him to serve only 13 days in jail, much of which he served out from the comfort of his own Palm Beach estate. Former U.S. Labor secretary Alexander Acosta, who was then a Florida attorney general, helped negotiate the deal. Acosta’s involvement was revealed by an investigative report in the Miami Herald last year, leading to his resignation from the Trump administration earlier this month.

Representatives for MCC and Epstein did not immediately return requests for comment from Rolling Stone.