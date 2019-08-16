×
Rolling Stone
Jeffrey Epstein Death Ruled a Suicide

The former financier, who was being held on charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking facility, hanged himself in his jail cell last weekend

Though conspiracy theories proliferated after his death, an autopsy showed that his cause of death was suicide.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of socialite sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s jail-cell death as suicide.

A statement by Barbara Sampson released to the media reads:

After careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings, the determination on the death of Jeffrey Epstein is below—

Cause: Hanging
Manner: Suicide

Epstein, who was found in his cell, reportedly with a bedsheet noose around his neck and in cardiac arrest on Saturday morning, was declared dead at a local hospital shortly after. The cause of death was slow to be confirmed as the medical examiner weighed evidence of broken bones in Epstein’s neck, which had reportedly raised concerns of a homicide by strangulation. 

The official cause of death is unlikely to silence the conspiracy theories that have sprouted after the death of the wealthy Epstein, under indictment for having been at the center of a teen sex ring. 

Epstein moved in elite circles and boasted of keeping the secrets of powerful people. His friends and acquaintances ranged from presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton to princes Andrew of England and Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. (Only the Duke of York has been implicated in Epstein’s alleged trafficking of teens; Buckingham Palace released a statement this week insisting of the prince: “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.”)

With a ruling of suicide, the blame for Epstein’s death in federal custody is will blow back on the Department of Justice. The pair of Metropolitan Correctional Center employees who were on watch the night of Epstein’s death — only one of whom was employed as a corrections officer — reportedly fell asleep on the night that he killed himself, and may have falsified records attempting to cover up for their misfeasance. The employees were suspended. The jail’s warden, who approved taking Epstein off of suicide watch 12 days before his death, has been reassigned.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also reach out to the Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7 confidential text messaging service that provides support to people in crisis when they text 741741. 

