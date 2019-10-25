Jeff Goodell’s ‘The Big Melt’ Chronicles Two-Month Journey to Antarctica

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone contributing editor and environmental journalist Jeff Goodell went on an extraordinary journey to Antarctica to learn how climate change is irrevocably changing our planet. Goodell traveled aboard the Nathanial B. Palmer ship for a two-month journey to the world’s coldest location — Western Antarctica and the Thwaites Glacier — to further understand how the destabilization of the ice could lead to catastrophic floods around the world. Now, in a new audiobook, titled The Big Melt: A Journey to Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier, listeners can year his analysis of the effects of climate change.

Written and performed by Goodell, the audiobook also reveals the struggle scientists face as they attempt to deepen their understanding of the melting ice in hopes of staving off damage and slowing the process. Listeners can hear the same sounds that researchers experience through included audio of melting ice and life on the ship as it travels to one of the world’s most seldom-visited locations.

The Big Melt was produced in partnership with Audible and Rolling Stone and is also part of Columbia Journalism Review‘s Covering Climate Change initiative. It’s currently available for purchase on Amazon.