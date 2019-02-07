Father of Jayme Closs’ Accused Kidnapper Speaks Out: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken for Their Family’

The father of the man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents last fall said he is heartbroken for the 13-year-old and her family in an interview on Good Morning America.

Patrick Patterson spoke with ABC News Wednesday after his son, Jake Patterson, appeared in court for the first time. “I would like to humbly ask people to pray for a complete healing of Jayme’s heart, mind, and soul,” Patterson said. “Our hearts are broken for their family. I’m very sorry for everything that has happened.”

Jake Patterson allegedly shot James and Denise Closs, then abducted their daughter last October. Jayme Closs was found alive January 10th in Gordon, Wisconsin, about 70 miles north of where she’d last been seen. The 13-year-old reportedly managed to escape from the house where she was being held and sought help from the first person she encountered. Soon after, Closs provided authorities with information about her captor, leading to Patterson’s swift arrest.

Per court documents, Patterson specifically targeted Closs after watching her board a school bus and he allegedly confessed to holding Closs captive in his home. At one point, Patterson’s father and sister were reportedly just feet away from Closs during a Christmas party at the house.

“My words can mean nothing after such a tragedy has taken place,” Patrick Patterson said.

At his court hearing Wednesday, Jake Patterson declined his right to a preliminary hearing. He’s scheduled to be arraigned March 27th.