×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Private Investigator Explores Police Corruption in New Podcast 'Conviction' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Jayme Closs Gets $25,000 Reward After Surviving Kidnapping

13-year-old Jayme Closs’ late parents worked at Hormel Foods subsidiary Jennie-O Turkey, which offered a reward for information leading to her recovery

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The sign outside Barron, Wis., City Hall, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed. Closs was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron, authorities said Thursday, Jan. 10. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Hormel Foods, which employed the late parents of kidnapping survivor Jayme Closs, will donate $25,000 to the 13-year-old.

Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune/AP

Hormel Foods and its subsidiary Jennie-O Turkey Store said they will donate $25,000 to Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who was recently found after being kidnapped last October following a shooting that left both her parents dead.

Closs’ parents, James and Denise Closs, were both longtime employees of the Jennie-O Turkey hatchery and processing plant in Barron, Wisconsin. After Closs went missing, Hormel foods offered a $25,000 reward for any information that might lead to her recovery.

Missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs escaped from her kidnapper earlier this month. Photo: Barron Country Sheriff’s Dept.

“While we are still mourning the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme’s brave escape and that she is back in Barron,” said Steve Lykken, the president of Jennie-O. “The company has expressed its wishes to donate the $25,000 to Jayme. Our hope is that a trust fund can be used for Jayme’s needs today and in the future.”

Closs was found alive January 10th in Gordon, Wisconsin, which is about 70 miles north of where she’d been last seen. Closs reportedly managed to escape from the house where she was being held and sought help from the first person she encountered.

Soon after, Closs provided authorities with information about her captor, leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson. Patterson has since been charged with kidnapping and murder.

In This Article: Crime

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad