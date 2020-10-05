Jane Fonda Shows Us How to ‘Exercise That Vote’ in New Election-Themed Workout Video

Actress, activist, and fitness maven Jane Fonda leads a new all-star workout video with the aim of getting the people fit to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 elections.

The Exercise That Vote clip harks back to the workout videos Fonda released during the Eighties and early Nineties. It’s replete with neon-colored unitards, grainy VHS graphics and cameos from Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“We need you to be in shape in the upcoming race,” Fonda says in the video. “I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

Let’s Get Registered!!!! 💪. We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to https://t.co/mUpXtwhF6s #ExerciseThatVote pic.twitter.com/FoumKnJLpO — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) October 5, 2020

Fonda and the others made the video in partnership with Register2Vote, which guides people through the process of registering to vote for the 2020 elections. As the clip notes, the registration deadline for several states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Indiana — is Monday, October 5th.