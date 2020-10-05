 Jane Fonda Taps Katy Perry, Kerry Washington for 'Exercise That Vote' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Prince's 'Sign o' the Times' Returns to Albums Chart Following Massive Reissue
Home Culture Culture News

Jane Fonda Shows Us How to ‘Exercise That Vote’ in New Election-Themed Workout Video

Clip features cameos from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jane Fonda exercising for the press in Beverly Hills, California, 1983.

Jane Fonda dropped a new election-themed workout video, 'Exercise That Vote,' featuring Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, and more.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Actress, activist, and fitness maven Jane Fonda leads a new all-star workout video with the aim of getting the people fit to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 elections.

The Exercise That Vote clip harks back to the workout videos Fonda released during the Eighties and early Nineties. It’s replete with neon-colored unitards, grainy VHS graphics and cameos from Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“We need you to be in shape in the upcoming race,” Fonda says in the video. “I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused, I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

Fonda and the others made the video in partnership with Register2Vote, which guides people through the process of registering to vote for the 2020 elections. As the clip notes, the registration deadline for several states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Indiana — is Monday, October 5th.

In This Article: 2020 election, Jane Fonda

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.