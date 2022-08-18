Three Men Face Charges Related to 2018 Killing of Mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

A trio of men are facing new charges related to the 2018 killing of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger. On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul “Pauly” DeCologero allegedly carried out the beating death of the notorious gangster. A third man, Sean McKinnon was charged with making false statements to a federal agent and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger — who led the infamous Winter Hill gang in Boston — was killed on Oct. 30, 2018 shortly after being transferred from a Florida prison to U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in West Virginia. He was captured in 2011 after being on the run for 16 years.

Of those charged with his death, Geas, 55, and DeCologero, 36, are still in prison, with Geas is serving a life sentence. McKinnon, 36, was on parole and was arrested Thursday in Florida, per ABC News.

Prior to his death, Bulger had written letters from prison in support of President Donald Trump.

“Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!” he wrote. “U.S. agrees with him press attacking and his reaction increases his popularity — He has my vote so far.”

He also shared his thoughts about FBI Director Robert Mueller. “Trump is experiencing what Mueller and company can orchestrate… [Mueller] should observe biblical saying – ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’”