James McAvoy, Kat Dennings Lead Cast for Audio Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

James McAvoy and Kat Dennings lead a packed cast for the first audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series, The Sandman. The first installment of the multi-part series will arrive July 15th via Audible.

McAvoy will star in the audio series as Dream, one of seven god-like siblings known as the Endless who oversee various aspects of human life. At the start of the series, Dream is captured by an occultist — who’s actually looking to kidnap another Endless sibling, Death (voiced by Dennings). He’s held prisoner for 70 years before he finally escapes and embarks on “a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming.”

The series will also feature Justin Vivian Bond and Miriam Margolyes as two other Endless siblings, Desire and Despair, while Michael Sheen will voice Lucifer and Gaiman himself will serve as the narrator. Although it’s unclear what roles they’ll play at this time, the rest of the cast includes Riz Ahmed, Taron Egerton, Andy Serkis, Bebe Neuwirth, Samantha Morton, Josie Lawrence, William Hope and Arthur Darvill.

The audiobook version of The Sandman was adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, who previously helmed audio adaptations of Gaiman’s Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens and Anansi Boys. The first installment of the Sandman series will cover volumes one through three of the graphic novel, Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House and Dream Country.