‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White to Launch Purple Urkle Cannabis Line

Actor Jaleel White, whose character Steve Urkel in Family Matters was a cultural mainstay in the Nineties, is getting into the cannabis business with his own brand, as Forbes reports. His ItsPurpl line, which he is producing in partnership with 710 labs, comprises variations of the Purple Urkle strain. ItsPurpl will launch in California on April 20th.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there [was] no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White told Forbes. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

In addition to a classic Purple Urkle strain, White said there is a strain called Stefan, which is Purple Urkle x The White.

“I feel a little bit like Willy Wonka, the flavor came out so similar to grape candy,” he said of smoking the product via one of 710 Labs’ vape pens with proprietary resin pods. It will also be available in eighths and as Noodle Doinks featuring hand-rolled joints with fusilli noodle tips.