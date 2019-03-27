×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'Angry Birds Movie 2' Trailer: Birds, Pigs Form Truce to Face New Villain Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Man Accused of Abducting 13-Year-Old Jayme Closs Pleads Guilty

Jake Patterson also pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Closs’s parents

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jake T. Patterson (C) appears in Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wisconsin, USA, 06 February 2019. Jake T. Patterson is charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in October 2018. Jayme Closs escaped on 10 January 2019 and Patterson was arrested as he looked for her near a cabin where she had been held captive.Court hearing for Jake T. Patterson, Barron, USA - 06 Feb 2019

Jake T. Patterson has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one of kidnapping.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jake Patterson, the man accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents, pleaded guilty during a court appearance on Wednesday. Patterson, 21, pled guilty to two counts of homicide and one count of abducting a minor.

According to investigators, Patterson developed an obsession with Closs after he spotted her boarding a school bus outside her home in Barron, Wisconsin, which led to him plotting to abduct her from her home. Her kidnapping and subsequent rescue were the subject of intense media coverage, with newspapers and TV networks following the story for months.

Prosecutors allege that on October 15th, 2018, Patterson arrived at Closs’s home and fatally shot her father, James, while Jayme and her mother Denise hid in the bathtub. He then fatally shot Denise and abducted Jayme in the trunk of his car, driving her to his cabin about an hour away.

Patterson reportedly kept Jayme at his home for 88 days, leaving her under the bed for hours without food or water so she could avoid detection. He weighed down the bedposts to prevent her from escaping.

On Jan. 10, Patterson left the house for a few hours, giving Jayme the opportunity to push the weights away from the bed and escape. A social worker recognized her from the media coverage of her disappearance and took her to the police station. Shortly thereafter, Patterson was arrested and confessed to abducting Jayme and murdering her parents, telling authorities, “I did it.”

In a letter sent to a local news reporter earlier this month, Patterson expressed contrition for his actions and said he would plead guilty to the charges, so Jayme would be spared the trauma of going through a trial. “No one will believe or can even imagine how sorry I am for hurting Jayme this much. Can’t express it,” he wrote. (Jayme is currently living with her aunt and guardian, Jennifer Smyth.)

Related

People visit a makeshift memorial in front of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in, Parkland, Florida, USA, 14 February 2019. Today is the 1st anniversary of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people including 14 students and three staff members. Alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, which is the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history to date. After the shooting, surviving students have become vocal advocates for gun control, organizing protests throughout the country and maintaining social media presences, particularly on Twitter.Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting first anniversary, Parkland, USA - 14 Feb 2019
What We Get Wrong When We Talk About the Parkland Survivor Deaths
Michael Avenatti: Nike Extortion Accusation ‘Absolutely Absurd’

As Wisconsin does not have the death penalty, Patterson faces life in prison. He is due to appear in court for sentencing in May.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad