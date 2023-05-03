TikTok Influencer Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Sexual Battery

TikTok influencer Jackson Mahomes, also known as the cringe-posting little brother of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested for felony aggravated sexual battery. He was booked Wednesday morning into the Johnson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The incident stemmed from a February accusation by a restaurant owner that Mahomes had assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents, according to reporting by KCTV5. Video had circulated on social media, supposedly showing Mahomes, 22, forcibly kissing the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, outside Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas City Star reported on the allegations, along with an accusation that Mahomes had shoved a waiter at the restaurant multiple times. Police reportedly said at the time they were investigating an incident that took place at the restaurant’s cross-streets and invited the public to submit tips.

A lawyer for Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone, but in early March, he denied the allegations to KCTV5. “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Overland Park Police directed Rolling Stone’s inquiries to the District Attorney’s office, where a media relations representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With 1.1 million followers on TikTok, Mahomes is mostly known for trying to look cool and hot on the app, oftentimes because of who his brother is. After Patrick led the Chiefs to victory in the 2023 Super Bowl, Mahomes posted videos of himself on the field, himself at the parade, and himself lip-syncing to Drake at the parade.

He’s caught repeated blowback both for his overall brashness, as well as specific incidents, including dumping water on Ravens fans in 2021, which his brother talked about during a press conference. In a video that same year, he complained about bad service at a Kansas City bar. The bar responded in a since-deleted post, saying, “We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.”

In recent months, Mahomes has taken on a mantle of the oppressed victim. His TikTok bio reads, “Sup I get bullied a lot but I’m still here.” Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Tucker’s Racist Text That Freaked Out Fox: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’

An arraignment for Mahomes has reportedly been scheduled for May 5.

This story is developing.