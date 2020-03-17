 Jack Osbourne Talks Travel Channel Show 'Portals to Hell' - Rolling Stone
Jack Osbourne’s L.A. House Is Full of Ghosts

Son of Ozzy and Sharon co-hosts Travel Channel’s ‘Portals to Hell’

jack osbourne, haunted house, ghost, travel channel

Jack Osbourne talks co-hosting ghost-hunting show 'Portals to Hell'

Travel Channel

They say you shouldn’t bring your work home with you, but for Jack Osbourne, it seems like he has little choice in the matter.

“In the last six months, I’ve been having a lot of scary, strange things happening in my house,” he tells Rolling Stone of his Los Angeles residence. “My girlfriend keeps seeing a figure at night. I woke up and a woman was standing over me. My house is brand-new. I don’t know if things follow me home; I just think whatever’s out there knows that I’m looking for it.”

Osbourne is the co-host of Portals to Hell, the second season of which premiered March 13th on the Travel Channel. He’s the executive producer of the reality show, for which he teamed up with paranormal researcher and investigator Katrina Weidman to explore some of the most-haunted places in the world.

“I was a big sci-fi nerd growing up,” Osbourne says of his current career choice. “I came into it through the UFO thing.” The son of Ozzy and Sharon also grew up in a haunted house in England. “All of a sudden, me and my sister Kelly heard someone walking on the landing above us,” he recalls of a particularly scary incident. “It was as clear as day and getting closer and closer. I nearly ended up jumping out the window.”

Weidman tells Rolling Stone she got a taste for the paranormal after a childhood of living in haunted homes. “It really sparked this lifelong quest of ’There’s got to be something more to it than what we think we know,’ ” she says. She went on co-host A&E’s docudrama Paranormal State from 2007 to 2011, among other programs.

When Osbourne reached out to Weidman about appearing in Portals to Hell, she jumped at the chance, having grown up watching him on MTV’s The Osbournes. “Our views of the paranormal were very much in tune with each other,” she says. “It made sense to work together.”

The Season Two premiere of Portals to Hell takes the duo to Paulding, Ohio, where they investigate a 150-year-old jail haunted by a bevy of spooks. “We have a few criteria for what sites we visit,” Osbourne says. “The first one is, ‘Has it been investigated before?’ And then, ‘What’s the activity?’ We’ll go back to places that might have been on a bunch of shows if the activity is increasing.”

Osbourne says that the most-sinister location they visited on this season was the Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas. The structure was home to a lot of shady goings-on over the past 150 years or so, including prostitution, bootlegging, and all manner of other illegal enterprises. “The activity there was wild,” he says. “It was really dark. It felt very horrible. Sometimes we’ll ask if the spirits can let us know they’re there. [When we did], there was the sound of a baseball bat hitting the wall. It was the loudest bang ever.”

The next episode of Portals to Hell airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT, when the pair will investigate Fort Williams Henry in Lake George, New York.

