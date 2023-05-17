Ja Morant Responds After Second Gun-Flashing Video: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

Ja Morant is speaking out after a second video of the Memphis Grizzlies star brandishing a gun surfaced over the weekend, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Morant said: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Over the weekend, a video of Morant briefly holding a weapon during an associate’s Instagram Live broadcast began circulating online.

The Grizzles announced Sunday they were suspending Morant from all team activities, while the NBA confirmed a formal investigation into the incident. “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the Grizzlies said in a statement Sunday. “He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” the NBA added.

This marks the second time Morant has faced consequences for flashing a firearm on social media. In early March, following a Grizzles game versus the Denver Nuggets, Morant shared an Instagram Live video from inside a nightclub in Glendale, Colorado, where he flashed a gun at the camera. Both the team and the NBA suspended Morant, who then enrolled in a Florida counseling program before he was allowed to make his return to the court in late-March. Glendale Police Department declined to charge Morant over the incident.

"It's not who I am. I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions," Morant told ESPN in an interview following the initial incident. "I made a bad mistake. I can see that the image I painted of myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I'ma show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about, and change this narrative."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement at the time of Morant's reinstatement, "Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior."

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Morant. Along with his controversial social media activity, a teenage boy and his mother sued Morant in Jan. 2023 following an alleged fight during a pickup basketball game. According to a report on the alleged incident, Morant threatened the teenager with a gun following the physical altercation.

While Morant didn’t pull the gun on the teen, he had his hand on the firearm, the teenager told police. Morant didn’t deny “brandishing” a weapon at the time of his police interview. Witnesses, however, told police that the teenager “squared up” to fight Morant after the ball-throwing incident and didn’t mention the gun. No charges were filed against Morant.