 Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Former President Donald Trump, Dead at 73 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Make Sense of 60th Anniversary in 'My Life as a Rolling Stone' Trailer
Home Culture Culture News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” the former president said

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
ivana trump dead obituary donald trumpivana trump dead obituary donald trump

Ivana and Donald Trump in 1987.

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx/AP Photo

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73.

The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

An exact cause of death was not revealed, though the FDNY said paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest. 

Related Stories

Trump Is Looking to Announce 2024 Run in the Next Few Months: Reports
Trump Tried to Call Witness Who Can Corroborate Damning Testimony: Report

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac 50 greatest songs
Fleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Former President Trump wrote on his social media platform, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” (Trump’s message was also sent out to supporters in an email that also notably included a fundraising link.)

Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková in the former Czechoslovakia, Trump emigrated to North America in the early Seventies, first living in Canada. She met Donald Trump in 1976 and the couple married a year later. Their first son, Donald Trump, Jr., was born in 1977, their daughter Ivanka was born in 1981, and Eric Trump was born in 1984.

During the Eighties, the Trumps were tabloid mainstays and close business partners. Ivana helped Donald develop Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. She also served as the CEO of Trump’s Castle, another Atlantic City property; managed the Plaza Hotel in New York City, which Trump owned between 1988 and 1995; and served as the Vice President for interior design for the Trump Organization.

This story is developing…

In This Article: Donald Trump, Ivana Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.