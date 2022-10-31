A Halloween Scare? Instagram to Investigate Sudden Suspension of Accounts Across the World

Instagram has said it is investigating why thousands of users have suddenly had their accounts suspended.

Users across the globe have reported being locked out of their profiles, having received a message which states: “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

Responding to the outages, Instagram bosses said: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

It is believed that tens of thousands of people have reported problems, but a reason for the issue is yet to be identified.

Those affected have also been told they have 30 days to dispute their suspension, while some have also reported a significant drop in their follower counts.

When met with the suspension, users are also given one of three reasons for being locked out of their account. They are that the “account does not meet Instagram’s community guidelines,” that the account “cannot be confirmed,” and that it is “not visible right now and cannot be used.”