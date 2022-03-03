 French Authorities Seize Superyacht of Close Putin Ally Igor Sechin - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next A Young Feminist Teams Up With a Sleaze Specialist in the New Trailer for 'Minx'
Home Culture Culture News

French Authorities Seize Superyacht Belonging to Russia’s ‘Darth Vader’ Oligarch

Igor Sechin has been the CEO of Russia’s state-owned oil company for 10 years, a job he took over after serving as Vladimir Putin’s Deputy Prime Minister

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
igor sechin yacht seized russia ukraineigor sechin yacht seized russia ukraine

Igor "Darth Vader" Sechin, the powerful Russian oil oligarch.

Alexei Nikolsky/AP Photo

A superyacht belonging to Igor Sechin, the powerful Russian oil oligarch who managed to earn the nickname “Darth Vader,” was seized by French authorities Thursday, March 3. 

France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, confirmed the seizure in a tweet: “Thank you to the French customs officers who enforce the sanctions of the European Union against those close to the Russian authorities”  (via Google Translate).

The superyacht — which is named “Amore Vero,” or “True Love” in Italian — had been docked in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat since January, according to MSNBC. While the ship was reportedly scheduled to depart La Ciotat on April 1, French authorities said it was getting ready to leave the port city when they began their pre-seizure investigation. That attempt to leave, French authorities added, was a violation of customs code because Sechin had been included on a list of Russian oligarchs subject to European Union sanctions.

Related Stories

Russia's Cats Are Now Banned From International Competition
Ukraine's Plea to Unplug Russia From the Internet Is Denied

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Sechin has undoubtedly earned his ominous, powerful reputation over the years, with a leaked U.S. embassy cable from 2008 referring to him as the “grey cardinal” of the Kremlin. For the past decade, Sechin has served as the CEO of Russia’s state-oil company Rosneff; before that, he spent four years, 2008 to 2012, as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister.

In announcing its sanctions on Russian oligarchs, the EU called Sechin “one of Vladimir Putin’s most trusted and closest advisors, as well as his personal friend.” The pair worked together in the St. Petersburg mayor’s office in the early Nineties, and before his stint as Deputy Prime Minister, Sechin served as the deputy head of Putin’s administration in the early 2000s.

“He has been in contact with the Russian President on a daily basis. He is considered to be one of the most powerful members of the Russian political elite,” the EU said.

The seizure of Sechin’s yacht comes as German authorities denied seizing another massive ship belonging to a different Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov. 

In This Article: Russia, Ukraine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.