Devastating Footage: Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall in Florida

The Florida panhandle is facing major destruction from the powerful storm

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida's Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida's Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Hurricane Michael, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S., devastated the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. It made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Buildings and homes were reduced to rubble as streets flooded and winds tore apart the area.

At least one person was killed. A man died when a tree fell on a residence in Greensboro, Florida, NBC News reports.

Video footage from Mexico Beach showed the devastation, massive flooding and powerful winds, as WFLA newscaster Josh Benson shared via Tessa Telarico’s video.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee revealed massive debris from leveled homes floating behind her condo building.

As motion and still photographer Jeff Gammons captured, a bank in Panama City had experienced complete destruction.

Weather Network storm hunter Mark Robinson captured the churning eyewall.

CBS 4 News unveiled footage taken by Aaron Rigsby/Live Storms Media, which revealed winds blowing apart homes and buildings in Panama City.

New construction toppled as waves surged in video footage taken by WDRB’s Chief Meteorologist, Marc Weinberg in Panama City Beach.

The devastation reached well beyond the immediate area. In Destin, around 80 miles away from where Hurricane Michael made landfall, ABC News shared video from a restaurant on the beach, which showed waves crashing within it.

ABC News showed footage shot by a TV crew giving a snapshot of the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City.

As the storm moves inland into south-central Georgia with sustained winds of 90 mph, Michael has become a Category 1 storm with life-threatening storm surge. During Wednesday evening, Michael is expected to move across southwestern and central Georgia before turning southeast into late Thursday. By Thursday morning, the storm is predicted to weaken to a tropical storm. It’s expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic coast by early Friday.

