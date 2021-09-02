Hurricane Ida: How to Help Louisiana, Other Areas Hit Hardest by the Storm

Since Hurricane Ida made landfall this past Sunday, the storm has caused significant damage across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, with six confirmed deaths as of Tuesday night and thousands of other Gulf Coast residents left without a home, clean water, or power. As the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, Ida had gale force winds strong enough to reverse the course of the Mississippi River, a phenomenon not seen since Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

Even as President Joe Biden and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards continue to send federal aid relief to the southeastern states, grassroots organizations have taken up the mantle to secure resources and offer localized help to those affected by the storm. As we’ve seen during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the wake of last year’s George Floyd protests, mutual aid groups and other local organizations are able to directly respond to the needs of their communities in times of crisis, thanks to volunteer efforts and donations. Here are just a few of those groups assisting in the relief efforts for Hurricane Ida.

This non-profit consortium of indigenous tribes in Louisiana has provided regular storm updates for Ida on their Facebook page and set up a Relief and Recovery Fund for local tribe members. Other tribal groups in the Delta area with Ida relief funds include the Point au Chien Tribe, United Houma Nation, Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, and the Atakapa Ishak Nation. A longer list and map of tribes who were affected by the hurricane, along with their individual aid efforts, can be found at Bvlbancha Public Access’s Ida Relief Doc.

This collective works to build solidarity in fighting for justice and equality in both the Gulf South and the Global South. The group is currently accepting donations for their two Ida recovery vehicles, which are providing supplies and essential needs to families around the Gulf.

Lowlander Center works with communities in climate-vulnerable areas around the Gulf, leading projects centered on hazard vulnerability reduction, climate adaptation and resettlement. Donations will go directly to the non-profit’s recovery efforts for coastal families in the aftermath of the hurricane.

This multi-lingual media platform was founded in 2018 by a group of French and Creole-speaking Louisiana residents, with the mission of creating and distributing media that reflects the diversity of languages, cultures and people within the state, as well as providing professional services and training. The group’s relief efforts will center on visiting indigenous, Cajun and Creole communities along the coast and providing them with necessary supplies, while also addressing each individual community’s goals for the future.

Imagine Water Works is a climate justice advocacy group that also operates a network of mutual aid groups throughout Louisiana, including in New Orleans and Houma. Donations will go directly to the mutual aid network to both recover from Hurricane Ida and to prepare for the rest of hurricane season.

Project Hope has provided disaster relief around the world for over 60 years, with funding going towards the non-profits medical staff and emergency responders. The group provided critical support to New Orleans’ relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina, and donations not used for their Hurricane Ida response will go towards future deployments to aid in global crises.

Rebuilding Together is one of several groups already leading the rebuilding efforts for Hurricane Ida, providing housing and other supplies to those who were displaced by the storm. Rebuilding Together has also created an Amazon wishlist page for building supplies and other essentials for their rehoming efforts.