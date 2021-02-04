Hunter Biden Announces Memoir ‘Beautiful Things,’ Out in April

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has a new memoir coming out on April 6th.

The book, titled Beautiful Things, will center on Biden’s ongoing struggles with substance abuse, according to its publisher Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Although acquired in late 2019, the memoir was reportedly kept under wraps due to then-President Donald Trump and other conservatives’ ongoing scrutiny of Joe Biden’s business dealings –—and Hunter Biden’s involvement — during the election.

Hunter Biden, who turned 51 on Thursday, is the only surviving child of the president, who lost his first wife and 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a 1972 car accident, and son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015. The memoir’s title is a reference to a phrase the brothers would use after Beau’s diagnosis, meant to emphasize what was important in life.

Beautiful Things will be published with advance praise from Dave Eggers, Anne Lamott, and Stephen King, who writes in his blurb, “In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley. Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

Hunter Biden’s work as a lawyer and former lobbyist helped lead to the first impeachment of former president Donald Trump. In 2014, Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, around the time his father, then the U.S. vice president, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy in that region. Trump and others have insisted that Biden was exploiting his father’s name and have raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in 2019 after learning that he had pressured Ukraine’s president to announce it was investigating the Bidens. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.