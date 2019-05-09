Howard Stern: Donald Trump ‘Did Not Want to be President’

Howard Stern offered his take on Donald Trump’s psyche and said “deep down he did not want to be president” during an interview with The New York Times.

Trump was a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show from the early Nineties through 2015, when he announced his presidential campaign. Trump and Stern also became close, with the radio host noting that Trump came to his wedding and he attended one of Trump’s weddings. Stern called the old Trump a “fantastic” interview and said he was “as unguarded as any human being that has ever been on my show.” But once the campaign began, Stern continued, “he became one of the worst radio guests.”

Asked if Trump was “capable of a certain level of soulful introspection,” Stern said, “No.” He posited that Trump is actually a very emotional person, but was forced to close off that well due to the trauma of growing up with a very overbearing father. “I feel that Donald is caught up in getting the love of the masses, which is unobtainable and leads to no good,” Stern said.

Stern also backed up his statement that Trump did not actually want to be president by noting he was hanging around Mar-a-Lago with Trump and his team when the run was being plotted.

“I know people who orchestrated some of these things,” Stern said. “I was at Mar-a-Lago around when it was announced that Donald was going to run for president, and like everyone else, I thought, Ha-ha-ha. So, knowing Donald, I can tell you with some assurance that I don’t believe that he thought anyone would buy in. Lo and behold, people did. But I’m pretty sure that there was no intention of actually being president.”

Stern also offered his thoughts on Trump’s tenure so far, quipping, “There’s a reason I didn’t vote for Donald.” He said he believed Hillary Clinton was actually “into the job” of being president, whereas “Donald, I knew he would spend more time golfing than serving the White House. What can I say? I don’t get the focus of the administration, and I don’t get its divisiveness. I think Donald was a lot happier not being in the White House.”