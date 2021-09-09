Howard Stern to ‘Imbecile’ Anti-Vaxxers: ‘Go F–k Yourself’

Howard Stern slammed anti-vaxxers Tuesday on his Sirius XM radio show, telling them to “go fuck yourself” for refusing to take the vaccine and clogging up the hospitals.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom,” Stern said. “I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

Stern’s comments occurred during a conversation where the host discussed the string of deaths of anti-vax radio hosts — like Marc Bernier, who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti Vax,” and Phil Valentine — who, from their death beds, expressed regret about their attitudes toward the Covid-19 vaccine.

Stern’s sidekick Robin Quivers added, “I have trouble drumming up compassion, and I think that’s a terrible thing to not be able to drum up compassion for people that stupid that they wind up dying.”

Howard Stern roasts anti-vaxxers: "F*ck their freedom, I want my freedom to live" pic.twitter.com/nrsSX3dBC5 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 9, 2021

“As far as I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine, you had to get a mumps vaccine, there was a ton of them you got, polio,” Stern said.

Stern also slammed the “imbeciles” who refused the vaccination and are now in the hospital: “Go fuck yourself. You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”