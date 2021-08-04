‘How Long Gone’ Podcast Plots Fall Tour, Signs Deal With Indie Label Jagjaguwar

How Long Gone, the culture and interview podcast hosted by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, has announced a North American tour and a deal with indie label Jagjaguwar.

The How Long Gone trek will kick off October 1st at the Earl in Atlanta and wrap on November 9th at Schubas in Chicago. The live show will be adopting a David Letterman-style late-night model, with Black and Stewart opening each show with a monologue, then conducting a guest interview and welcoming a different musical guest. Among the acts confirmed for the tour so far are Rebounder, Enumclaw, Country Western, and Bad Moods.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, August 6th, at 10 a.m. local time.

As for the Jagjaguwar deal, How Long Gone will release a debut album of interviews via the label this fall. An official release date and tracklist have yet to be announced.

Black and Stewart — who live in New York and Los Angeles, respectively — launched How Long Gone last March as a way to ease their pandemic boredom. Since then, the show has aired over 200 episodes, a mix of one-on-one chats between Black and Stewart, as well as interviews with various guests like Phoebe Bridgers, Tavi Gevinson, Faye Webster, Bowen Yang, Jeremy O. Harris, Tom Scharpling, and Japanese Breakfast.

How Long Gone Tour Dates

October 1 – Atlanta @ The Earl

October 3 – Boston @ Brighton Music Hall

October 6 – Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda’s

October 19 – Austin @ 3Ten ACL Live

October 20 – Nashville @ BEAST

October 23 – New York @ Bowery Ballroom

October 27 – Denver @ Globe Hall

November 5 – Seattle @ The Crocodile

November 6 – Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

November 7 – San Francisco @ The Independent

November 9 – Chicago @ Schubas