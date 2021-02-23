Hillary Clinton, Louise Penny to Co-Write Mystery Novel

Hillary Clinton, a noted fan of mystery novels, is teaming up with award-winning author Louise Penny (The Cruelest Month, The Brutal Telling) on a mystery novel of her own.

The book, State of Terror, will sound familiar to anyone aware of Clinton’s biography: A “novice” secretary of state, working in the administration of a rival politician, attempts to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The main character is “tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most,” according to a release.

The novel comes out on October 12th and will be jointly released by Clinton and Penny’s publishers, Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press, respectively.

“Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true,” Clinton said in a statement Tuesday. “I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high-stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”

Penny wrote that she could not “say yes fast enough” to the chance of getting to work with Clinton, adding: “What an incredible experience, to get inside the State Department. Inside the White House. Inside the mind of the Secretary of State as high stake crises explode. Before we started, we talked about her time as Secretary of State. What was her worst nightmare? State of Terror is the answer.”

State of Terror will be Clinton’s first fiction project, following her memoir Living History: Hard Choices, which covered her work with Barack Obama after he defeated her in the 2008 presidential primary, and What Happened, which outlined her defeat against Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Her husband Bill Clinton has previously dabbled in fiction writing, collaborating with James Patterson on the cyber-thriller The President Is Missing and a new novel The President’s Daughter, which arrives in June.