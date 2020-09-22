 Hillary Clinton Launches Interview Podcast Ahead of Election - Rolling Stone
Hillary Clinton to Launch Interview Podcast Ahead of Election

Sarah Cooper, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Samin Nosrat, Patton Oswalt, Tan France, and Call Your Girlfriend podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman will be featured as guests

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" at the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hillary Clinton is launching an interview podcast this fall ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Variety reports.

The 24-episode You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, produced by iHeartMedia, will premiere September 29th and will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms.

The series will feature the former Secretary of State, First Lady and Democratic presidential nominee interviewing guests about a wide range of topics, from politics and the pandemic to food and friendship. The guest lineup includes Sarah Cooper, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Samin Nosrat, Patton Oswalt, Tan France and Call Your Girlfriend podcast hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman.

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” Clinton said in a statement. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

Clinton announced her iHeart podcast plans earlier this year, stating she was inspired to launch her own interview audio series after appearing on Howard Stern’s radio show and on Conan O’Brien’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

