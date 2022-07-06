 Highland Park Suspect Bobby Crimo Allegedly Confessed to Investigators - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 10 Questions to Ask Yourself to Determine if You're Making the Right Business Decision
Home Culture Culture News

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Bobby Crimo Allegedly Confessed, Prosecutor Says

21-year-old was ordered to be held without bond at his first court appearance since allegedly killing at least seven people on July 4

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
bobby crimo highland park shooting bond court hearingbobby crimo highland park shooting bond court hearing

Mourners at a vigil for those killed in the Highland Park shooting on July 4, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times/AP Photo

Robert Crimo III allegedly confessed to carrying out the July 4 mass shooting in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood, a prosecutor said at Crimo’s first court hearing Wednesday, July 6.

At the hearing, during which a judge ruled that Crimo would be held without bond, Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said the 21-year-old made “a voluntary statement confessing to his actions.” Crimo is accused of killing at least seven people, allegedly firing over 80 shots as a crowd gathered for an annual Independence Day parade. 

Crimo, who was present during Wednesday’s hearing, is currently facing seven counts of first-degree murder, though more charges are expected to be brought against him, including attempted murder and aggravated battery (if convicted on just the murder charges, Crimo would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole). Crimo has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 28. 

Also during the hearing, Crimo was paired with a public defender after surprising the judge when he said he did not yet have a lawyer. Per CBS News, Crimo’s family had originally hired defense attorney Tom Durkin, but Durkin said he had to drop Crimo’s case because of a conflict of interest. Crimo and his public defender, Gregory Ticsay, were allowed to speak in a breakout room during today’s virtual hearing. 

When reached for comment, the Lake County Public Defender’s Office said it would make no comment at this time. 

In This Article: Highland Park Shooting, Mass Shooting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.